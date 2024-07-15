Hawks Lock Up First Round Bye

The Hastings Hawks Amateur Baseball Team scored their biggest win of the season on a sweaty Sunday afternoon at Vets Park, earning one of the top two seeds in the Region 5C Playoffs, and a first round bye, beating Red Wing, 5-4, in a comeback thriller. Manager Shawn Matson joined KDWA Sports on Monday to break down the game, falling behind 3-0 after one, but storming back and staying with the plan, ultimately winning by one late. Now, the Hawks travel to Red Wing on Wednesday, before coming home for the River Rumble Friday, with the Hastings Hurricanes hosting the East Metro Mammoth at 5:30pm, and the Hawks against Lyon’s Pub at 7:30pm.