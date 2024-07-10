Hawks Play Tough At Rochester

The Hastings Hawks Amateur Baseball Team played a much better brand of baseball on Tuesday at Rochester, than they did on the road at Miesville on Sunday, ultimately falling to the Royals, 9-6. Now, the Hawks will host the Minneapolis Cobras on Friday, before coming home again on Sunday, in a giant CCVL showdown with the Red Wing Aces at 2pm. Manager Shawn Matson has more on the Hawks improvement, the upcoming schedule, and how fun it has been this summer, managing the Hawks, but also playing again for the Hastings Hurricanes 35-plus team.