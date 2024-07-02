Hawks To Host Region 5C Title Round

Hastings Hawks Manager Shawn Matson joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Tuesday for our “Hawk Talk” Update, as the Hawks have played minimal games over the past two weeks due to rain around the state, and even fields totally under water. But the Hawks are excited to get it all going again on Wednesday at Vets against Baseball 365, and a little road trip to Miesville on Sunday! Also BIG news from the Hawks, as they will be hosting the Championship Rounds of the Region 5C playoffs, at beautiful Vets Park coming up in August. (Photo Courtesy of Tony Kaiser)