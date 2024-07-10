Heidi Welsch Named New Dakota County Manager

The Dakota County Board has announced Heidi Welsch as the new Dakota County Manager.
According to a press release from the county, Welsch was selected among more than 50 applicants as one of the final five finalists. She is the first woman to hold the position of Dakota County Manager. She has previously served in Olmsted County for the past seven years after serving as deputy administrator and director of Family Support and Assistance. She has prior experience in Dakota County, serving as manager of the Office of Planning and Analysis for six years and as deputy director of Employment and Economic Assistance for two years.
She will lead a team of more than 2,000 employees providing 225 services to county residents while also leading the implementation of policy decisions by the county board.
Welsch replaces the outgoing Matt Smith, who retired from the position in May. She has a bachelor”s degree in geography/anthropology and a master”s degree in geography from the University of Wisconsin ? Madison and a doctorate degree in public administration from Hamline University.