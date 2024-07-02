HFC U11 Girls Shine Up North

In youth soccer news, the Hastings HFC U11 Girls White State Team took first place in the 2024 Lake Superior Open in a U11-12 division over the weekend. They went 3-0 outscoring their opponents 20-1. The team finished league play on Monday with a record of 10-0 which qualifies them for the TCSL Final 4. They have an overall record for this spring season of 17-3. Team Photo Left to Right: Coach Kyle Kreuser, Peyton Zgoda, Brielle Robinson, Kendelle Norquist, Arya Jacobson, Mallory Wayne, Maren Kreuser, Hazel Linbo, Estee Peterson, Anna Quinn, Lucy Nordling, Josie Linbo, Evie Boyer, Noelle Zajac, Addy Levine and Coach Adam Linbo. (Photo Courtesy of Lynette Peterson)