July 15 Hastings Police Blotter

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for calls from July 1 thru July 8.
On July 1 at 9:59 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 55 and Westview Drive. 34-year-old Elliott Thomas Field was arrested on domestic related charges and for driving after suspension.
On July 2 at 8:40 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Nininger Road to follow up on a report of elderly financial abuse. This case remains under investigation.
On June 2 at 5:57 p.m. an officer responded to the 1300 block of South Frontage Road for a dumping complaint. This case remains under investigation but police note there is suspect information available.
On July 3 at 2:13 a.m. an officer stopped two juveniles on bicycles in the area of Vermillion Street near County Road 47. The juveniles were warned of curfew violations. The juveniles were located again at 2:28 a.m. near Tyler Street and 4th Street East and they were issued curfew violations.
On July 3 at 3:16 a.m. officers responded to a theft near the 30 block of Amelia Avenue. Police are still searching for suspects.
On July 3 at 1:27 p.m. officers responded to a past action report related to an unknown individual who had provided a counterfeit bill in the 200 block of 33rd Street West. Police are still searching for suspects.
On July 3 at 11:20 p.m. officers responded to a fire call in the 1700 block of Market Boulevard where damage was done to a dumpster lid.
On July 4 at 1:17 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Vermillion Street. Josiah Hoveland of Saint Paul was arrested for DWI with a controlled substance.
On July 4 at 3:00 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Vermillion Street. Luis David Ibarra-Diaz was arrested for 3rd Degree DWI.
On July 4 at 1:19 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Sibley and 15th Streets for a Hit and Run. This case remains under investigation.
On July 4 at 4:23 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of 7th Street East regarding a theft report where about $168 was taken. This case remains under investigation.
On July 4 at 10:48 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of 7th Street West for an assault. A juvenile was arrested.
On July 5 at 1:21 a.m. the Hastings Police Department assisted the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop at 210th Street and Lillehei Avenue.
On July 6 at Midnight, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Glendale Road and Ravenna Trail. During the course of the investigation, the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Monty Williams, was arrested for an outstanding Washington County warrant.
On July 6 at 1:25 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on the bridge. 24-year-old Justin Isaiah Ibarra of Fridley was arrested for DUI.
On July 6 at 1:51 a.m. officers assisted Washington County deputies with detaining a suspect in the 12000 block of Point Douglas Road.
