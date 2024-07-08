July 8 Hastings Police Blotter

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for numerous calls for the week of June 24 thru July 1.
On June 24 at 8:44 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of River Street for an assault. Officers investigated and arrested 65-year-old Thomas Phillip Bartley for 5th degree assault.
On June 24 at 2:05 p.m. officers received a theft call in the 100 block of Nininger Road. The theft had reprotedly occurred over the weekend. No further information was available.
On June 24 at 8:21 p.m. officers responded to the area of Vermillion Street and 14th Street East for a traffic stop. 44-year-old Candida Carbjal Pineda of Hastings was arrested on Scott and Washington County warrants.
On June 24 at 9:42 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of 8th Street West. 41-year-old Nasra Heybe of Hastings was taken into custody for providing a false name to the police, obstruction of a legal process, and for a dakota county warrant.
On June 25 at 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Spring Street and 4th Street. No injuries were reported.
On June 26 at 8:04 a.m. officers responded to a driving complaint near Lea Street and 1st Street East. Lucas Randall Shoen, 23, of Hastings, was cited for driving around a barricade.
On June 26 at 1:29 p.m. an officer took a theft report in the 400 block of 4th Street East. No other information was provided.
On June 26 at 4:07 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Bahls Drive for a report of theft where around $500 was taken. No other information was provided and the case was deemed inactive.
On June 26 at 5:41 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Tuttle Drive and Red Wing Boulevard for a traffic crash. In the course of that investigation, 66 -year-old Sandra Lee Swanson of Woodbury was arrested for 3rd degree DWI.
On June 27 at 6:52 a.m. an officer took a possible burglary report. This case remains under investigation.
On June 27 at 1:53 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of 18th Street for a suspicious vehicle. 43-year-old Gabriel Kane Weber of Hastings was arrested of multiple warrants.
On June 29 at 12:41 a.m. officers responded to and performed a traffic stop in the 500 block of Vermillion Street. 39-year-old Nicole Dody Pugsley of Maplewood was arrested for 3rd Degree DWI.
On June 29 at 2:08 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 21s Street East and Commerce Drive. 31-year-old Jordan Andre Morgan of Hastings was found to be impaired and arrested for DWI.
On June 30 at 12:46 a.m. an officer from Hastings was working a traffic enforcement operation when they were asked to assist South Saint Paul Police on a situation. A suspicious vehicle was spotted and the vehicle entered into a short standoff with police. The suspect was taken into custody.
On June 30 at 7:21 a.m. officers made a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Vermillion Street. 38-year-old Nataliya Viktorevna Kononenko of Mounds View as arrested for an outstanding warrant and intent to evade tax.
On June 30 at 12:05 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of 4th Street West for a disturbance. 41-year-old Richard Patrick Davis of Hastings was arrested on an active Dakota County Warrant.
On June 30 at 9:27 p.m. officers responded to Pleasant Drive and Featherstone Road for an assault call. Jamya Lashay Poole of Hastings was arrested.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.