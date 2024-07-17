KDWA Partners With 3M Open

KDWA Radio is excited to be an advertising sponsor for the 2024 3M Open Golf Tournament, at the TPC in Blaine, coming up next week, in through the weekend, as one of the final PGA Tour Stops before the Fed Ex Playoffs begin. Tournament Director Mike Welch joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner for an interview this week, talking about the year-long preparation for the tournament, Minnesota’s love affair with the game, how crucial this tourney is for Tour Cards, and how YOU can get tickets to all of the fun, throughout the week.