Longtime Hastings Realtor Identified As Crash Victim

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim and injured party of yesterday”s fatal crash on Highway 61 between Hastings and Cottage Grove
87-year-old Hazel Johnson of Hastings was killed in the crash.
37-year-old Jared Bickner of Hastings was the injured party. He was transported to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident happened just after 2:45 on Tuesday when Bickner and Johnson collided in the southbound lanes of Highway 61 at Manning Avenue. Bickner’s vehicle ended up on Point Douglas Road while Johnson’s came to a screeching halt in the middle of Highway 61. Several witnesses could be seen on public traffic cameras racing to help the two.
Hastings and Cottage Grove Fire responded along with Cottage Grove Police and the Minnesota State Patrol. The accident closed the southbound lanes for the better part of three hours, with traffic diverting onto back roads to get into Hastings.
Johnson was a longtime employee of Edina Realty and spent many days in the KDWA studios.