Pickleball Continues To Explode

With an update on the Summer Sports Season in Adult Athletics, Phil Vargas with Hastings Parks and Recreation talked about the continued increase in use of the new pickleball courts, which have been jam-packed from sunrise, to well past sunset, under the lights at Roadside Park. What is causing this surge in players joining the new leagues, and even forming a Rivertown Days Tournament in a couple weeks? We also delve in to the playoff run for the other Adult leagues taking place, although many have been slowed by rain.