Primary Early Voting Begins Friday

The early voting period for the August 13 primary begins on Friday, according to the City of Hastings in their recent update.
The early voting will run through August 12 and there will be in person voting.
The hours to vote are:
Hastings City Hall
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.?4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.?3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m.?5 p.m.
Dakota County Administration Center
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.?4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.?3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m.?5 p.m.
Hastings City Hall will have ballots for precincts within the city limits only while the adminstration center and other service centers have ballots for any precinct in the county. More information about the August 13 election is available on the Hastings city website.