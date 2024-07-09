Randolph Woman Missing, Considered Endangered

A woman in Randolph has been reported missing. KDWA was notified that 56-year-old Nicole Irene Anderson of Randolph was last seen on the morning of July 6 around 10:00 whens she left her residence on foot. She has not been seen or heard from since and there is concern for her welfare. She left her phone, wallet, glasses and medication behind. Anderson was last seen wearing dark colored pants, sandals, and a long grey sweatshirt. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has Anderson listed as an “endangered missing person” and asks to call 651-438-TIPS if you have any information. You can also email crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us or online at cognitoforms.com/DakotaCountyMN/ReportATip