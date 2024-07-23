Season Preview: Cardinal Girls Golf

The Prescott Girls Golf Team is looking to add to their State Championship Trophy Case, however, this season it will be in a bigger class in the playoffs, as Prescott will jump from Division Two, to the bigger Division One schools, this October. Head Coach Chad Salay of the Cardinals joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner for a season preview interview, where in the first segment, he talked about the Cardinals coming in to the season, and the second segment, checking in with how his Former Cardinal Daughter Ava Salay played in her Freshman Season at Wisconsin.