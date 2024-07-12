“Two Week Warning” As Season Looms

The Prescott Cardinals High School Football Program is just about two weeks away from their first practices of the 2024 Season, and their schedule is now set with their two non-conference games at #3 Ranked Northwestern on August 23rd, and back home against Durand on the 30th, before the Middle Border Conference Season begins. Head Coach Jordan Hansen joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner for our “two-week warning” for lack of better football terms, as the team feverishly prepares for what could be a special 2024 campaign.