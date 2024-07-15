U17 Girls Earn More Hardware

The HFC U17 Girls State Team won the TCSL Final Four Championship held July 12-14. The team entered the tournament as the 3 seed, and beat the Twin Cities Rush Soccer Club 2-1 in the semifinals and North East United Soccer Club 4-1 in the championship game. Team Members include: Addison Lanning, Fiona Myers, Elli Levine, Olyvia Erickson, Natasha Van Slyke, Katelyn Wood, Serena Irrthum, Olivia Levine, Ellie Magnus, Katie Horton, Jersey Appert, Kayleigh Giesen, Elena Fasbender, Gavyn Hanson, Elsie Jacobs, Lyla Mahoney, and Madeline Elliott, with Coaches Shane Lanning and Shawn Mahoney.