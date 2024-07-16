Wolfpack Hire New Coach, Ready For Fall

We are getting ever so close to the Fall Sports Season not just in Wisconsin, but in Minnesota, as well, as Athletic Departments are putting the final pieces together before the kids come back in mid August. At Park High School in Cottage Grove, one of those final pieces was a brand new Girls Swim and Dive Coach, following 15 years of leadership from Amanda Johnson. Wolfpack Activities Director Phil Kuemmel joined us to introduce new Girls Swim and Dive Coach Will Arnsparger, and to also announce that Fall Sports Registration is now OPEN!