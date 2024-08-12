2025 Infrastructure Projects In Planning Stages

  August 12, 2024

  • August 12, 2024

The City of Hastings has hired an appraiser to begin the process of planning for and eventually conducting its 2025 Neighborhood Infrastructure Projects. Chase Matheson from the City of Hastings joined KDWA to provide us with more information.

   

