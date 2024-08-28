46 & Goodwin Project Begins Wednesday

The long awaited project at Highway 46 and Goodwin Avenue got underway on Wednesday, with construciton equipment having already gotten started. The road is completely clsoed and will be for the next few months. Detours are set up for motorists by using Highway 55, Highway 52, or County Road 47.
The project was a long time in the making and places a roundabout in the troublesome intersection that has seen its fair share of serious accidents over the last several years. The planning for this project began all the way back in 2019, and after yet another delay from the original date of August 23, things are finally moving along.