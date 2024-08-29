Arson Hotline Now Posted At Lions Park

The Hastings Fire Department has posted a sign for the state arson hotline at Lions Park as they continue to investigate this past weekends fire. If you have ANY information, whether it be video footage or just information in general, you are asked to either call this hotline or the Hastings Fire Department. For clarification, Hastings Fire tells us that even though this sign is posted, it does NOT mean that they have determined the fire as arson at this time, the number is mainly for information gathering. The arson hotline, seen in the photo, is 1-800-723-2020