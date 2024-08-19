August 19 Hastings Police Blotter

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for incidents from August 5th through August 12th.
On August 5th at 12:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ramsey Street for an after-the-fact vehicle theft.
On August 5th at 4:11 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of 16th Street West for a report of theft.
On August 6th at 5:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to an in-progress robbery in the 1400 block of Tierney Court. 20-year-old Wilbert Hicks was arrested for felony simple robbery.
On August 6th at 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of 1st Street West. Braden Adrian Soto, age 18, of Hastings was cited for driving after suspension.
On August 7th at 11:42 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 55 and General Seabin Drive. Cody Joseph Mezzenga, age 37, of St. Anthony had a gross misdemeanor sign and release warrant out of Hennepin County for property theft.
On August 7th, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 4th Street and Pine Street. After investigation the driver, Francis Manuel Mercado Ramos, age 19, of Hastings, was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana under the age of 21.
On August 8th at 10:10 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Spiral Boulevard for a warrant service. After investigation, officers arrested 49-year-old Joshua Kevin Garrahy of Farmington for two felony warrants.
On August 9th at 2:15 a.m., an officer responded to the 1700 block of Market Boulevard for a welfare check. During the welfare check, 28-year-old Cole Kieffer of Hastings was taken into custody on two Dakota County warrants.
On August 9th at 9:09 p.m., Hastings police initiated a traffic stop in the 50 block of Sibley Street. 41-year-old Alex Cross of Truman was arrested for a gross misdemeanor probation violation warrant.
On August 10th at 1:59 a.m., Hastings police initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Bailey Street and 10th Street. 22-year-old Tucker Herrmann of Hampton was arrested for DUI.
On August 10th at 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 55 and Spring Street for a road and driving complaint. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, Pablo Rivera, age 53, of Orange Grove, Texas, was arrested and booked for third degree DWI.
On August 11th at 12:47 p.m., Hastings police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of 8th Street West and Eddy Street. Kelly Landsberger, age 46, of Hastings was arrested for DUI.
On August 11th at 10:03 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop, The driver of the vehicle, Brenda Derscher, age 29 of South St.Paul, was taken into custody for fourth degree DWI.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings police blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.