August 20 Hastings Fire Report

The Hastings Fire Department filed reports for incidents from August 13 thru August 19.
On August 19 at 2:04 a.m. firefighters responded to an accident at Highway 61 and Spiral View Loop. Crews arrived at 2:08 anc cleared at 2:21. No injuries were reported.
On August 18 at 6:27 p.m. firefighters responded to a natural vegetation fire in the 300 block of Whispering Lane. Units arrived at 6:31 and cleared at 6:34.
On August 15 at 11:53 a.m. firefighters responded to a crash with injuries at Highway 55 and General Sieben Drive. Units arrived at 11:57 and cleared at 12:42.
On August 15 at 6:44 a.m. firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the single digit block of Shannon Drive. Crews arrived at 6:47 and cleared at 7:30, controlling the fire at 7:10. Cottage Grove and Prescott were also dispatched to this call.
On August 14 at 5:05 p.m. Hastings Fire was requested to assist police on an unknown incident. Hastings Fire cleared at 5:45 and no other information was provided.
On August 13 at 5:59 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported defective elevator in the 1600 block of North Frontage Road. No one was inside the elevator and fire units cleared at 6:11.
On August 13 at 7:16 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a gas leak in the 1700 block of Pine Street. Crews arrived near instantly and cleared ten minutes later at 7:26.
On August 13 at 12:36 p.m. fire crews were called to the 1200 block of Vermillion Street for a cooking fire. The fire was controlled at 12:43 and units cleared at 12:54. Prescott and Cottage Grove were called to assist.