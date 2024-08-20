August 20 Prescott Police Blotter

The Prescott Police Department responded to 121 calls for service for the weeks of August 12 thru August 18
On August 12 at 12:38 p.m. an officer observed a male burning prohibited items in his burn pit, police contacted the male and advised that he could not be burning the items, and the male put the fire out.
On August 14 at 11:12 a.m. officers were advised of a missing person. Police took information but the subject ended up arriving at the residence with no issues reported.
On August 14 at 5:50 p.m. officers took a report of a hit and run. An officer made contact with the subject who said the other driver left into Minnesota. No injuries were reported.
On August 15 at 10:07 p.m. a vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. The subject admitted to driving with a revoked license and got a ride. Charges will be filed according to police.
On August 16 at 8:11 p.m. a vehicle was stopped at Kinnickinnic Street and North Court Street. 50-year-old Linda Marie Pecahn of Prescott was arrested for operating while revoked.
On August 17 at 2:10 a.m. officers broke up a group of individuals nearing a fight in the 100 block of Broad Street. All parties left without incident.
All parties who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.