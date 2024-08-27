August 27 Fire Report

The Hastings Fire Department responded to 17 calls for service for the week ending August 26.
On August 26 at 8:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the 15200 block of 110th Street in Denmark Township for a report of power lines down. Crews arrived at 8:48 and the last unit cleared the scene at 9:07.
On August 26 at 4:31 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 21000 block of Northfield Boulevard. No injuries were reported and units cleared at 4:58.
On August 25 fire crews responded to the building fire at Lions Park. The call came in at 2:53 a.m. and units arrived at 2:57. Crews cleared at 4:50. Prescott and Cottage Grove were initially dispatched to this call but were canceled.
On August 24 fire crews responded to a motor vehicle incident on Saint Croix Trail in Denmark Township. Crews arrived at 7:21 p.m. and cleared at 7:26. No injuries were reported.
On August 21 at 5:20 p.m. firefighters responded to an accident with injuries in the area of Morgan Avenue South in Denmark Township. Crews arrived at 5:26 and cleared at 5:45.
On August 20 at 10:12 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a stalled elevator at a building on Highway 55. Crews arrived at 10:18 and the last unit cleared at 10:58.