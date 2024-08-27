August 27 Prescott Police Blotter

The Prescott Police Department filed reports for 99 incidents from August 19 thru August 25.
On August 19 at 4:05 p.m. police made an arrest on Broad Street after observing a bail bond violation. 32-year-old Faria Abu Mohamed of Hudson was arrested.
On August 20 at 9:31 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle at Orrin Road and Campbell Street for an equipment violation. The drivers had a revoked license and was arrested. 25-year-old Logan Mark McGrorty of Saint Paul faces charges of possession of THC and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On August 22 at 12:10 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lake Street for a violation. The driver, 27-year-old Emily Ann Trapp of West Saint Paul, was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Narcotics.
On August 23 at 10:50 p.m. officers were alerted to a pursuit potentially entering Prescott from Washington County. Washington County officers stopped the pursuit before it reached Prescott.
On August 24 at 2:11 p.m. officers were advised of a motor vehicle crash at Eagle Ridge Drive and Highway 29. One driver was cited and no injuries were reported.
On August 25 at 8:25 p.m. officers received a complaint of a possible OWI. Police observed the violations and arrested 65-year-old Gerald Raymond Erickson for OWI.