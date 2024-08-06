Emerald Greens Golf Course, just West of Hastings on Highway 55 will be hosting a “Back the Blue, and Golf Too” Golf Tournament, and entertainment fest on Sunday, August 18th, with a shotgun start at Noon, and dinner and entertainment provided after golf, at 6:00pm. Hypnotist and Comedian Don Marlette will be performing, and the musical guest will be Riverside Hitmen! This is a great way to give back to those who serve and protect us daily. Cost is $129 per golfer, and includes golf, cart, dinner, entertainment, games, and more! You also have a chance to win four huge prizes, with a hole in one, like a car, ATV, motorcycle, and a snowmobile! For more information or to register, be sure to check our emeraldgreensgolf.com! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more.