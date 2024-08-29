Cardinals Host Old Friend Friday On KDWA

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team (1-0) will host former Conference Foe Durand (0-1), at Laney Field in Prescott on Friday night, at 7:00pm, with our KDWA Pre-Game Show at 6:40pm, and the kick-off to follow at 7:00pm, with audio on KDWA Radio, and VIDEO at kdwa.com! Head Coach Jordan Hansen joined KDWA Sports on Thursday for a preview, and the Cardinals may be excited coming off of their win at Northwestern last Friday, but we’ve been here before. See last season. Coach Hansen wants to make sure the Cardinals give a similar effort against Durand, and not get too high and mighty after one win.