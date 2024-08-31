Cardinals Run Away From Panthers

The Prescott Football Team put forth a Herculean effort on Friday night at Laney Field, quieting the “after week one” doubters, throttling former conference foe Durand, 65-16, in front of a raucous Cardinal-laden crowd to open the home season! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has an update from the game, and check out the photos from the sidelines on the KDWA Facebook page, and listen for more with Coach Hansen in Tuesday’s sports updates, as the 2-0 Cardinals get set to travel to 2-0 Altoona, next Friday night.