Cards Declaw Tigers, Durand Next Up

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team opened some eyes and ears on Friday night in Maple, Wisconsin, dismantling the #2 Northwestern Tigers paw by paw at their home field, in a 42-8 statement win, jumping to 1-0 after the 2024 Opener! Will Packard scored three times, with Teddy Bernick throwing for three touchdowns, and running for another in the win, while the Prescott defense didn’t give up an offensive touchdown to the Tigers, who averaged nearly 50 points per game in 2023, with many of those players back. It was a super impressive win, as Prescott will now welcome Durand to town next Friday, LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has the recap.