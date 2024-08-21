City Hall Dome Project Resolution Clarified

  August 21, 2024

  • August 21, 2024

An update to a story we brought you early this week, Chris Eitemiller from the City of Hastings joined us to provide clarification on the recent jump in price as part of the resolution for the City Hall Dome and HVAC Project.

Click here for audio

   

   

