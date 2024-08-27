Five Meets “In The Cup” For Cards

The Prescott Cardinals Girls Golf Team is now five matches in to the 2024 season, and they are coming off a fun trip to Green Bay, followed up by Monday’s hot and humid win in Conference play, where the teams JUST beat severe thunderstorms that were closing in on their home course. Head Coach Chad Salay has an update, as the Cardinals gear up for another mid-week conference match-up, before heading to another prestigious tournament, in Madison, next Tuesday. (Photo Courtesy of Prescott Girls Golf Facebook)