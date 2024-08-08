Girls Soccer Surges Into Monday

The Hastings Raiders Girls Soccer Team is in to their third season under Head Coach Paul Armstrong, who joined KDWA Sports on Thursday for our 2024 Season Preview interview, as we look ahead to Monday’s first practices of the year. We looked back at Summer prep, the team coming back, and what to expect during the first couple of weeks, before matches begin. We will also have the complete interview on Saturday morning’s Hastings Coaches Show, brought to you by Perkins of Hastings, Dr. Tyler Rohr with Hastings Family Dental Care, and Sarah Wasvick of Catalyst ARP!