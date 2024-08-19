Great Scrimmage, Tigers Next

We will have plenty of Prescott Football news, notes, and interviews throughout the first “game week” of the 2024 Season, but to open the week, Cardinals Head Coach Jordan Hansen joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to break down their scrimmage at Osceola on Friday, where the coaching staff saw a ton of good things both offensively, and defensively. We also talked about the fact that the Cardinals have a handful of starting players that are on watch lists, as players that should have a big season. KDWA Sports will have more with Coach Hansen on Thursday night through Friday, in our Pre-Game interview segment in our Sports Updates!