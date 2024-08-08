Hastings Boys Soccer Looking To Strike

The Soccer Season will also begin on Monday across Minnesota, and the Hastings Raiders Boys Soccer Team is no exception, as they welcome back a giant senior class, plenty of juniors, and some younger players that could step in as team leaders during that first week. Head Coach Jamie Swanson joined KDWA Sports for an interview that you can hear in its entirety on Saturday morning at 9:05am, for the Hastings Coaches Show on KDWA, brought to you by Perkins of Hastings, Dr. Tyler Rohr with Hastings Family Dental Care, and Sarah Wasvick with Catalyst ARP!