KDWA Sports was there on Thursday night, as the 2026 Hastings “Hockey Day in Minnesota” Logo was revealed to the public, at the Confluence Hotel in Downtown Hastings, as preparation is more than underway for one of the biggest events in recent Hastings Sports history. Hastings Native and Former NHL’er Jeff Taffe, alongside Mayor Mary Fasbender unveiled the “Raider-centric” Blue and Gold Logo!! KDWA Sports will have more from the event in future sports updates!
Hastings “Hockey Day” Logo Revealed
