Hastings School Board Receives Unusually Large Data Request

The Hastings School Board is figuring out next steps after a data information request for over 115,000 emails was submitted to the school board. During the most recent meeting on July 31, the discussion point came up and was subject to conversation. The school district was still working to determine how much this request is going to cost, as their legal department has to comb through every email. The expectation being it could perhaps be a substantial amount of money. We spoke with school board chair Carrie Tate and as of this writing we have reached out to additional school board members for comment and were waiting for a reply. As there are still lots of unknowns with this story, we will continue to follow up and search for information, so stay tuned to KDWA.