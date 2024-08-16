Man Arrested After IED Found In Hastings

A Hastings man is behind bars, charged with planting an explosive device near a school.
57-year-old John Allan Lee was arrested on Wednesday, charged with Felony Possessing an Explosive or Incendiary Device, Possessing, Making or Transporting.
According to reports, the incident occurred in February 2023 when a resident discovered the device. After learning it was potentially an explosive device, Police investigated and determined the device was a fully functional improvised explosive device, or IED that belonged to Lee, who was promptly charged.
Lee is being held in the Dakota County Jail on $100,000 bond with Conditions and made a court appearance on Thursday. His next court date is scheduled for September 11.
More to come.