Middle School Sports Begin Sep 4th!

Hastings Middle School Athletics are set for a September 4th Start date, same say as the first day of school for the younger Raiders, and Middle School Athletic Director Pete McGinnis joined KDWA Sports for this past weekend’s Hastings Coaches Show, brought to you weekly by Perkins of Hastings, Dr. Tyler Rohr with Hastings Family Dental Care, and Sarah Wasvick with Catalyst ARP! We talked about sports offered at the Middle School, including some new clubs like Swimming and Badminton, plus looked at how Friday night football gets all of the kids jacked up for Blue and Gold fellowship!