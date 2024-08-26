Mudhens Come Back, Survive!

The Miesville Mudhens were down 5-0 against the Saint Paul Mudhens on Saturday in the second round of the Minnesota Class B State Tournament, all to claw back inning by inning, with three big home runs from Alex Hendrickson, Matt VanDerBosch, and Ronnie Sweeny, along with some flashy late defense, to come from behind and win 8-6 in extra innings. A very relieved Manager Robb Gamm joined KDWA to break down what was one of the most exciting games of the year. Now, the Hens head to Jordan on Saturday in round three, taking on a Hopkins Berries team that has had a great run through State, as well.