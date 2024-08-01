Multiple Agencies Battle Fire, Possible Explosion At Point Douglas Residence

Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Hastings Fire was dispatched to a report of an explosion in the area of the 13000 block of Saint Croix Trail near Hastings and Prescott. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a home deep in the woods completely engulfed in flames. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and fire units cleared just before 3:00. Hastings Fire tells us the fire is still under investigation. The house was a total loss. Nobody was in the home at the time of the fire. Hastings was assisted by Cottage Grove, Prescott, Rosemount, Saint Paul Park and Lower Saint Croix Valley Fire, Washington County Sheriff”s Office, and Dakota County Special Operations Drone from Lakeville. One firefighter was treated at the hospital for heat related reasons and is exected to make a full recovery. Due to the fire still being under investigation no other information will be released at this time, but we will plan to have more in future newscasts this week with Hastings Fire.