RAIDER FOOTBALL MOVED TO 2PM

  • August 29, 2024

Due to forecasted poor weather conditions this evening, the Hastings-Owatonna football game is now scheduled for a 2:00pm Start at McNamara Stadium (Todd Field), with our KDWA Sports Pre-Game Show kicking off the fun at 1:15pm!!

