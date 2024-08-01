Reward Now Being Offered In Nicole Anderson Search

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for missing Randolph woman Nicole Anderson, announcing a monetary reward for information on her whereabouts. In a post on Facebook, the DCSO said: “The Dakota County Sheriff”s Office is seeking information leading to the whereabouts of Nicole Anderson and is offering an award of $5,000. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dakota County Sheriff”s Office Crime Tip Line at 651-438-TIPS (8477) or crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us.Anyone wishing to provide a completely anonymous tip may do so by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS, or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org and click “Submit a Tip””
Anderson was last seen on July 6 when she went to get the mail and never returned. She is in her mid 50s with blonde hair and brown eyes and was alst seen wearing a gray sweater and camouflage pants. She was on foot and left her belongings including her phone and wallet behind. Police have conducted multiple searches for Anderson and have come up empty, but took someone identifed as her boyfriend, Matthew Suttles, into custody on unrelated charges in another county during that search.