Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Deaths

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office has released details regarding a double death investigation near Vermillion on Sunday night.
The press release from the sheriff’s office reads as follows:
“On Sunday, August 25th, at approximately 8 p.m. the Dakota County Sheriff”s Office responded to the City of Empire on a report of a deceased man and woman who had been found by a family member in a farm field near 210th Street East and Clayton Avenue. Through investigation, it was learned that the son of the decedents became concerned about his father and stepmother when they did not return to their home in Oakdale after going to their leased farm plot in Dakota County earlier that day. The son and another family member drove to the farm site and found the couple deceased in the field from apparent gunshot wounds. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner”s Office confirmed the identity of the victims as 65-year-old Smith Coop Brown and his spouse 27-year-old Payao Vang of Oakdale, Minnesota.
At this time, evidence leads us to believe that Mr. Brown took Mrs. Vang”s life and then his own. Two handguns were recovered on scene. One in Mr. Brown”s hand and another in his jacket pocket. The Sheriff”s Office continues to investigate to determine what may have led to this tragic incident. There is no danger to the public and no further information will be released at this time. We extend our deep condolences to the family and friends of the victims.”