State Patrol Reports Hastings Man Killed In Monday St. Paul Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that a Hastings man was killed in a crash on Monday morning at Highway 61 and Lower Afton Road just outside of St. Paul. According to the State Patrol’s initial investigation, a pickup was traveling northbound on Highway 61 near Lower Afton Road when it went off the roadway and into the center median ditch where it struck a tree.
The driver was killed and was identified as being from Hastings but their name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. That identification is expected to come out later this week.