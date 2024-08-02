Summer Sports Spotlight: Blake Beissel

In a KDWA “Summer Sports Spotlight”, Sports Director Nick Tuckner was joined by 2024 Hastings High School Graduate, and Future Minnesota Golden Gopher Wrestler Blake Beissel, as he has had a tremendous Summer getting ready for the Division One level. That included a 3rd place finish in the Fargo Tournament, where the best wrestlers from all over the USA meet up, and showcase their skills. We talked about his run through the prestigious tournament, preparing for college, the love for his Coaches, and gives a special thank you to Raider Nation. (Photo Submitted)