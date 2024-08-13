Tuesday Yoga Fueling Swimmers

After opening practice on Monday at Hastings Middle School, the Hastings Raiders Swimming and Diving Team participated in their weekly Tuesday yoga session, before jumping in the pool for day two! Head Coach Katie McAlpin joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner after practice on Tuesday, and you can hear a portion of the interview right here, or listen in to the Hastings Coaches Show, Saturday at 9:05am, brought to you by Dr. Tyler Rohr with Hastings Family Dental Care, Perkins of Hastings, and Sarah Wasvick with Catalyst ARP!