Warming House at Lions Park Destroyed By Fire

On Sunday morning just after 2:50 a.m. firefighters from Hastings, Prescott and Cottage Grove responded to the warming house at Lions Park for a reported fire. While en route, police reported that the structure was fully involved. The fire was controlled in about 40 minutes. No firefighters or civilians were injured.
The area is blocked off but Lions Park”s playground equipment does remain accessible. The main structure remains standing but is presumably going to need to be torn down. No cause of the fire has been reported. Look for more on this incident as well as any updates on the investigation in our future newscasts.