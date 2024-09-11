Arena Funding Update: City, School Board “Moving Forward”

In recent weeks, we brought you a story regarding the Hastings Civic Arena Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Hastings and the Hastings School Board. In the most recent school board meeting last month, the school board voted not to continue funding the arena for future projects.
KDWA heard from School Board Chair Carrie Tate about the vote at the time, and now was also able to speak to both Superintendent Tammy Champa and Mayor Mary Fasbender about the recent vote, as both parties look to move forward and continue collaboration in the future.