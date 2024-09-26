Candidate Forum: Council Q&A

  • Filed under Featured

  • September 26, 2024

  • September 26, 2024

On Monday night, the City of Hastings Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Communtiy TV held a candidate forum at City Hall. City Council Ward 2 candidates Mya Beck and Wendi Shilts-Johnson and House District 41B candidates Jen Fox and Tom Dippel each got opportunities to speak and answer questions.

The questions and answers to the Council forum are here, with the House forum next.

Opening Statements

Click here for audio

   

Why are your running?

Click here for audio

   

PFAS

Click here for audio

   

What are your constituents most frequent comments or concerns?

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio

   

Closing statements

Click here for audio

   

   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/09/candidate-forum-council-qa/