Candidate Forum: Council Q&A

On Monday night, the City of Hastings Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Communtiy TV held a candidate forum at City Hall. City Council Ward 2 candidates Mya Beck and Wendi Shilts-Johnson and House District 41B candidates Jen Fox and Tom Dippel each got opportunities to speak and answer questions.
The questions and answers to the Council forum are here, with the House forum next.
Opening Statements
Why are your running?
PFAS
What are your constituents most frequent comments or concerns?
Closing statements