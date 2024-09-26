Candidate Forum: House Q&A

  • September 26, 2024

On Monday night, the City of Hastings Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Communtiy TV held a candidate forum at City Hall. City Council Ward 2 candidates Mya Beck and Wendi Shilts-Johnson and House District 41B candidates Jen Fox and Tom Dippel each got opportunities to speak and answer questions.

The questions and answers to the House forum are here:

Opening Statements

Click here for audio

   

Businesses

Click here for audio

   

PFAS

Click here for audio

   

Does the Environmental Permit Review Need To Be Changed?

Click here for audio

   

Business and Employer Benefits

Click here for audio

   

Fentanyl And Illegal Drug Crisis

Click here for audio

   

Taxes And Spending

Click here for audio

   

Closing Statements

Click here for audio

   

   

