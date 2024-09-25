Candidate Forum Recap

The City of Hastings Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Community TV held a candidate forum on Tuesday night in front of a packed house in Hastings City Hall’s Council Chambers. The forum featured City Council Ward 2 candidates Mya Beck and Wendi Shilts-Johnson, who were asked four pre-prepared questions and House District 41B candidates Jen Fox and Tom Dippel who were each asked six pre-prepared questions.
Questions centered around PFAS, taxes, the economy, the environment, employee benefits, and why they are running. The event was not a debate and was not treated as such. Each candidate had one minute to answer the questions and rebuttals or interruptions were not permitted. As mentioned the candidates knew the questions beforehand in order to provide answers effectively.
The entire event lasted just about one hour. A full answer by answer recap of the event will be coming to KDWA.com on Thursday, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.